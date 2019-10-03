NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville's International Black Film Festival is underway with a chance to see movies here, before they head to Hollywood.

There are all kinds of different films to be scene, some lough out loud funny and some serious. For movie-lovers, a Film Festival means you get to see some big time movies before the rest of the country. 

At Nashville's Black Fim Festival, Shaquille O'Neal produces one, Tyreese, Lou Gosset Jr. and Matthew Modine star in some. You can see films at Fisk, Belmont, the Hutton Hotel and Watkins College of Art. 

"You don't have to be African-American to attend, we want everyone, and share and learn something different, you here about people wanting to do something different on a weekly basis this is something to do do something different meet some new people," one organizer told News4. 

