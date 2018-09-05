Black bears are on the move in Middle Tennessee, but for now they’re not here to stay.
TWRA says a black bear was spotted in Logan County, Kentucky on August 11th, four days later in Joelton and then on August 25th in Clarksville.
“In Middle Tennessee it’s unusual for us to see bears,” Barry Cross with TWRA said. “There's populations of bears to the north and to the east of us, and as those ranges are expanding we're getting individual bears that are coming out and trying to find a place."
Cross says it’s mainly young male black bears on their own.
“The young males will leave the maternal group and they got to go find their own place, their own home range,” Cross said. “Right now the bears we’re seeing they’re coming into an area looking for a suitable habitat.”
A habitat with food which could be your trash, dog food or bird feeders.
“If you don’t want them around your home you need to make sure you keep any type of food source picked up,” Cross said.
Right now we are just seeing these young bears move through alone, but as the bears range expands out into Middle Tennessee that could change.
"It will be years before we see a breeding group of males in the Middle Tennessee area,” Cross said. “It’s not something we have to be terribly scared of but we just need to know how to interact with them and deal with them when we do see them.”
If you do see a bear keep your distance and try to avoid its path.
TWRA wants to track these bears progression so if you do see one report it here.
