SMOKY MOUNTAINS, TN (WSMV) - A family trip to the Smoky Mountains ended with a story to remember, after a black bear found its way inside their rental car.
Heather Adkins and her husband Ashley got a cabin for the night near Great Smoky Mountains National Park. They put their son to bed but soon after started hearing bottles breaking outside.
The Adkins thought it was a nearby party until they heard their rental car’s horn start going off. The Adkins called the police.
“It took them about ten minutes to get out there. She shined her flashlight and there was a big old bear that was in there,” Adkins said.
The bear had smelled food that was left inside the car and climbed into the unlocked vehicle to find it. The bear damaged the interior of the car as well as some family belongings.
Police said the bear likely smelled the food from miles away.
