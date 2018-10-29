With so many negative things happening in the world, Bishop Joseph Walker III of Nashville’s Mount Zion Baptist Church reminds others why reaching out to others in need is not only powerful, but often life-changing.
Here in the Bible belt, people say Sundays are about two things: faith and football.
Walker knows that better than anyone.
“I’m definitely a Titans fan,” said Walker. “When I get there it’s like the third quarter because after church, you know. But, I pray for the team. A lot of the team members go to our church, their wives and I do chapel for the team.
“I still can’t believe they lost to Buffalo. That was horrible.”
As lead pastor of Mount Zion, Nashville’s largest church, the one thing Walker doesn’t have to worry about right now is people eager to feed their souls.
“When I came to Mount Zion, it was about 125 members and about 60 would show up on a good Sunday,” he said. “Great people who love God. I came in right out of Vanderbilt Divinity School, fresh, first church. God just began to grow the church exponentially.
“Here we are today, 2018, 33,000 members strong, three locations, a worldwide virtual ministry, a very diverse congregation, just a great place of hope, empowerment and love.”
Walker said that success comes from knowing how to plug into your surroundings.
“We recognize that moment a kid gets off the bus is a huge moment, right. So we partner with schools, we have after-school programs, tutoring, etc. We do college. We bus into eight different universities as far away as Kentucky. Western Kentucky, Austin Peay. We bus kids in every Sunday, Vanderbilt, Fisk, TSU, you name it. We feed them after church. We have programs for them.
“Hands on Nashville, we’ve just partnered with. You name it, we have partnerships in this community. One of the things I’m excited about that Mount Zion is known as a place to move the needle. If you really want to partner with someone who can move the needle, our church is that space. We’re doing a lot and we do it for the glory of God.”
Walker said Mount Zion’s ability to touch so many people so quickly helps mobilize an army that’s eager to do God’s work.
“One text from every member of your church, one post can reach 300 percent more people that you’re reaching in real time. So we’ve seen it. We’ve developed an entire social media space, Mount Zion Anywhere and Mount Zion Anywhere is its own community connected to Mount Zion, people who’ve never been to the physical space of our church, who are actual members of our church,” Walker said.
“If I posted right now meet me at TSU at 4 o’clock, 1,000 folks will show up, just by one post. That’s how powerful social media is.”
Watching his dad gave a Walker a strong work ethic.
“My mom taught special ed. I grew up working for my dad in the summers cleaning windows and buffing floors,” he said. “Watching my dad work gave me a work ethic and taught me some fundamental laws about life. No one gives you anything. You have to give respect to get it back.”
Walker isn’t afraid to draw on his own experience and pain to help others, like the time he bought a crying stranger a cup of coffee.
“A conversation ensued and I began to realize this person had experienced loss and was in a very bad place,” Walker said. “I then began to share my story of loss after losing my first wife and how I got through it, and it just began a whole conversation about the journey, of dealing with it and bouncing back, and knowing that it’s OK to grieve and be in a bad space and not to go off the edge.”
That person is now an active member of Mount Zion, all because of what Walker calls a “now” moment.
“I have a book called No Opportunity Wasted Now. When you have those “now” moments, you have to execute in those moments,” Walker said. “You cannot take those moments for granted.
“I’ve learned every moment is significant. I’m moved by those moments. I feel like God puts me in spaces for people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.