COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Friends and family came together this weekend to celebrate the 90th birthday in a special way.
Columbia resident Dora Mae Mason turned 90 on Saturday, and she celebrated the occasion with a birthday parade. Local police officers, as well as the Columbia Fire Department, joined her friends and family.
"It was a full-circle moment for her as she celebrated the occasion in the footprints of where her childhood home once stood," Eric J Mason said in an email to News 4.
That exact spot is the Mt. Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church's parking lot, which is believed to be one of the oldest African-American Baptist congregations in Tennessee.
Mt. Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church is the same church where Mason has been a member since her family moved to Columbia more than 80 years ago.
"Dora has always been a community activist and it's so great to see how much that same community showed up to make the day special for her," Eric J Mason said.
