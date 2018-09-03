You likely saw a lot of people on electric scooters if you traveled around Nashville this weekend, but not everyone is embracing them.
Lime Scooters hit the streets of Nashville on Friday and Bird Scooters just 24 hours later.
People can call “311” or visit the “hubNashville 311” app to report issues or concerns with the new transportation.
Bird was pulled off the streets of Nashville back in June for safety concerns and lack of regulations, but council recently passed new regulations to make it safer.
News 4 checked hubNashville’s Service Request online database and found issues with “shared scooters” were filed across the city this weekend.
Councilman Freddie O’Connell says he personally received dozens of messages from people mainly concerned about people parking or riding the scooters on the sidewalks.
Bird sent us the following statement about its first weekend back in Nashville:
"On Saturday, Bird resumed its service in Nashville, and we are thrilled by how the community enthusiastically embraced us. Nashville shares Bird's vision of building a community with fewer cars, less traffic, and reduced carbon emissions. We look forward to continue working with Nashville officials and community leaders, as the City welcomes forward-thinking and environmentally friendly transportation solutions.
To celebrate Bird’s return to the streets, Bird hosted a Helmet Giveaway and Safety Demo at Von Elrods on Saturday. At the event, Bird provided rider education and distributed hundreds of free helmets to Nashville riders."
