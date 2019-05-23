NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Scooter company Bird is responding after a scooter rider was critically-injured and later died after being hit by a car.
In a statement provided to News4, a Bird spokesperson said they are "deeply saddened" to hear of 26-year-old Brady Gaulke's death and extended their sympathies to his family.
Bird stressed the importance of "protected infrastructure" to prevent accidents like that from happening again.
"As we cooperate with law enforcement on this investigation, we reiterate our steadfast commitment to the Vision Zero movement. Automobiles kill more than 100 people in the United States every single day. We call upon cities everywhere to build protected infrastructure for pedestrians, bikers, and scooter riders so that people who choose a sustainable mode of daily travel can do so without fearing harm from car traffic.”
News4 asked Bird about their reason to defer their request for more scooters. The spokesperson stated, "I believe all operators have deferred requests for more scooters." They did not, however, give an exact reason for the deferment.
Gaulke was on a motorized scooter, made an improper turn and was hit by a Nissan Pathfinder at the intersection of Demonbreun Street and 14th Avenue South.
Vanderbilt doctors say they’ve seen a dramatic uptick in scooter crashes since they launched in Nashville around a year ago.
Late on Sunday morning, Brady's family provided the following statement, texted to News4's Lindsey Nance:
“My son passed away at 1:27 am. He earned his doctorate in physical therapy in May, 2018 at University at Buffalo. He moved to Nashville June 2018 to start his life and career in a city he grew to love. He moved here with his girlfriend of 5 years who works as a 1st grade teacher in the city of Nashville. His father served 24 years in the USAF.
He has a younger brother who always looked up to him, and attends the same college as his brother Brady. He is expected to graduate in May of 2020, also receiving his doctorate in physical therapy.Brady loved his job job at star physical therapy, his coworkers, and most importantly his patients. The loss of him is a pain I did not know existed. Without him I will never be whole again.”
