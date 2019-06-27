Should they stay or should they go? A public hearing by the Transportation Licensing Commission took aim at electric scooters Thursday. Everyone from scooter company reps to downtown residents weighed in with the scooters' fate depending on an upcoming city council vote.
One of the companies is hoping a new international safety push can help their cause in Nashville.
"Are you ready for a reading?" Dino Callefos asked a group of passing tourists.
A downtown tarot card reader, Callefos said he looks into people's futures. Downtown Nashville's future is something he's waiting to see for himself.
"Those scooters, yeah," he said, glancing over to a group of electric scooters a few feet away. "People think they're fun. I think they're dangerous."
At his spot on 2nd, Callefos sees a lot of scooters.
"I think if people use these things, they should learn to be responsible with them first," he said.
"When we first started this, there were two scooter companies in town," said Sam Reed of the Bird electric scooter company. "Now we have seven. It's a crowded space for sure. There is a general perception the pilot program today is not working as well as it should."
An event Thursday outside East Park Donuts was part of a 100 city-tour Bird is doing to give out helmets, give people safety advice in person and advocate for bike lanes.
Reed's heard Mayor David Briley's recommendation to ban all scooters and let one or two operators resume in a limited way in the future.
"We do think the city should go to a competitive bidding process," said Reed. "We absolutely agree with the mayor's long-term approach here. We think there should be a couple providers. Hold them to really high standards. We hope there is a better short-term solution than banning them outright. Who is the operator who can have the highest standards?"
Reed claims that's Bird because they have a huge staff to handle scooter complaints reported to them through their app.
"I would encourage many riders, if this is something they want to see in Nashville long-term, please follow the rules," said Reed.
"I don't think they're a bad idea if they were regulated better," said Callefos.
Callefos said whatever's in the cards for downtown, he's got the best seat downtown to see it.
