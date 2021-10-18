NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Titans are playing under Monday night lights hosting the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium. Of course, the party started well before Monday. You couldn’t miss the Bills Mafia in Nashville over the weekend. The Bills fans took the city by storm. Fans from both teams said it has been a great weekend in Music City.

It was one big party fueled by fans from two competitive teams. Two longtime Bills fans drove over ten hours from Buffalo. They said they had to make the trip after seeing the Titans on the schedule on a Monday night. “Every time our schedule comes out, you hope we are playing Nashville,” Bills fan Aaron Deleys said. “It is one of the first games we coordinate for. It is such a beautiful city and great environment. Every time I am here, I want to move here.”

Titans fans welcomed them to town but said tensions were still there. “It’s been a little hostile all day, but we aren’t afraid of adversity.” Titans fan Adrian Island said.

No matter who won the game, local bars and restaurants said it is still a win for them. Broadway Brewhouse Downtown said sales were 70 percent higher today compared to a usual Monday. “It is off the charts different,” general manager Katlin Elrod said. “You can’t compare it to any other Monday. This weekend has been the busiest weekend since before COVID.”

While fans had it out for each other, they said it is all in good fun. “Very, very aggressive,” Island said. “You can hear the boos, but it is all good. We just tell them to Titan up.”

Businesses said they expect the week to stay busy with fans out celebrating Monday night, the Predators back at Bridgestone tomorrow and more concerts this week.