NASHVILLE, Tn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans will have the nation's eyes on them in a marquee matchup at Nissan Stadium Monday night, but it's the visiting team making noise in downtown Nashville. Thousands of Buffalo Bills fans descended on Music City for the game, many of them flying in Friday night.
"We booked our hotel room as soon as the schedule came out, before we even had tickets," Bills fan Kristen Halford said. Hundreds of Bills fans gathered at City Tap House on Sunday after swarming other Broadway bars over the weekend.
"Mayhem, we’re here to have a good time, it’s good clean fun mayhem," one fan said. “We drove all the way from Buffalo, we’re so psyched to be in Nashville," another said. "It’s super, super fun. Better than we even expected.”
While Titans fans welcome 'Bills Mafia' to enjoy Music City and spend some money, they also hope the team from New York will head home with a loss. “This year’s going to be just like the last time that the Bills came to town, they’ll leave with their tail between their legs," Titans' fan Wallace Taylor said. “Monday night is always special. That’s our night for the entire country to see the Titans.”
In case you're looking for a ticket to Monday night's game at Nissan Stadium, tickets are available on TicketMaster.com.
