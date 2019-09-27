Billie Eilish

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Chart-topping artist Billie Eilish is bringing her 2020 tour to Bridgestone Arena on Friday, March 27.

According to Live Nation, tickets go on sale on October 4. Verified fan registration is available now until September 30 for early on-sale tickets on October 3.

Eilish is known for her chart-topping hit "Bad Guy" and her debut album 'WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?' on Darkroom/Interscope records. She is the first artist born in the new millennium to achieve number 1 album and single.

For a full list of tour dates and ticket information, go to www.billieeilish.com/tour.

