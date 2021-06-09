NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Morgan Wallen fans are making their support for the country music artist known even further.

A new billboard popped up on Broadway this week in support of Wallen; days before the CMT awards happening Wednesday which Wallen was disqualified from.

The fans who put up the billboard say their message is simple - the music industry went too far.

“It didn’t only hurt him, it hurt us too. And that’s why we decided to make a stand and got together to see; talk about what we could do and then we started thinking about billboards and that’s how it got done,” said Jennifer Baker, a Morgan Wallen Fan who pitched in financially for the Billboard up in downtown Nashville. “And it wasn’t only taken from Morgan, it was taken from the fans. Fans that pay to go see him. Buy those tickets. Buy those merchandise. Support him,” Baker added.

Cryptic billboards go up in support of Morgan Wallen NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Kid Rock isn’t the only country artist in Nashville facing backlash over words you should never say.

Baker said with their billboard they wanted to make a statement that the way Wallen was treated was terrible.

“We think that was all with jealousy. He was number one. He just came in guns blazing and just rose to the top and knocked everybody off the charts. He was number one like I said for 10 weeks. Then all this cancel culture come down and it was so sad to see that happen,” Baker said. “He has to work and support his family. So all of that was taken from him. His livelihood, his career. It was just a little bit too much. And I think now, people are starting to think maybe it was a little bit too much,” Baker added.

Morgan Wallen was caught on camera using the N-word in the driveway of his home earlier this year. He was dropped from his label and has since apologized.

Morgan Wallen faces backlash over using racial slur The fallout for country music star Morgan Wallen continues after he was caught on camera using a racial slur outside his home in Nashville.

News 4’s Tosin Fakile asked Baker if as a fan, Baker understood the severity of the country artist using the N-word.

“I don’t condone that. I don’t condone that. He made a mistake. Everybody makes mistakes. I make mistakes and he apologized for that. Once he apologized, it should have been over and done with and then they took it to the next level and then the next level,’ Baker said. “They should have handled it in a private manner, Behind closed doors. They should have went in there to say whatever they had to say and he says whatever he had to say and then let it go at that. Like I said he apologized more than once,” she added.

“My message is Please understand what that word is for. That was created to dehumanize black people. That was the only purpose for that word,” said Sheryl Guinn, the President of NAACP Nashville branch. “There’s no way that you can excuse and say I disagree with it but him as a person I think that he should be able to come back. I’m not saying people can’t redeem themselves but do the work for the redemption

The Nashville NAACP president said she hasn’t seen the location of the billboard.

“I wouldn’t have known what they were talking about without someone explaining it to me,” Guinn said. “Wondering why the mystery? Why not just put his face on there and let us know that this how you feel and this is what you’re asking for,” she added.

CMA board limits Morgan Wallen's award eligibility NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Morgan Wallen will be eligible for multiple awards at this year’s CMA Awards but not the show’s top pri…

News 4 asked Guinn if the NAACP has had a sit-down conversation with Morgan Wallen following his use of the N-word. She said Wallen’s spokespeople did try to set up a meeting.

“I did want other people present. It was going to be someone from his camp along with Morgan Wallen and I want people from the NAACP to be present as well,” Guinn said.

But Guinn said a sit-down talk has not happened with the country music artists.

“Because our position was that Morgan Wallen has all options available to him as far as education about the N-word as far as the history of it. We did not want to waste our time to explain to him why that was incorrect or to educate him about that,” Guinn said. “What we wanted to do was to express about what things were happening now that were a direct result of racism. We wanted to express to him what legislation is going on and how we would like for him to advocate for those, what our position was and why we were taking those positions. We wanted to have that type of meaningful conversation given what his platform is,” she added.

Morgan Wallen sales surge amid controversy Country star Morgan Wallen appears to be experiencing a financial boost after video showing him using a racial slur was released last week.

Baker said there are 7 Morgan Wallen fan-supported billboards in downtown Nashville. We asked fans what the price tag was

“I’m not going to tell you how much money we raised but it was a lot,” Baker said. “We raised a lot of money and it was probably roughly about 1000 fans total, all around the world,” she added.

Baker said they love him and they’ll be glad when he gets back and can perform again.

“After he got canceled, we all went and bought his CDs. That didn’t stop us. We bought his CDs. Bought his merchandise, went online started buying everything else. Blankets. That didn’t stop us from loving him. It's all about forgiveness,” she said.

We asked Baker what her message is to the country music artist.

“I don’t condone that at all. What I would say to Morgan is to learn from your mistakes. Grow, get yourself educated. Keep doing what you’re doing. We are standing behind you. We love you and cant wait to see you,” Baker said. I’m a Morgan Wallen Fan what can I say,’ she added.