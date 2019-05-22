NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee billboard company is hoping to keep residents safe by notifying drivers during tornado warnings.
Wingate Media rolled out new software this week that will allow its outdoor billboards to broadcast the potential danger in real time.
Wingate’s president said he got the idea while in Arkansas.
The tornado warning will be broadcast simultaneously with a warning from the National Weather Service and stay live until the threat is over.
“We look at them as community landmarks,” said Ike Wingate, President of Wingate Media. “A part of being a landmark is it should not only be about advertising, but providing useful information to the community. That’s why we have activated the tornado warning alerts that go live anytime a tornado warning matches up with the coordinates of our billboards.”
The company currently owns three billboards in Middle Tennessee, two in Nashville and one in Pulaski. It will soon add a fourth billboard in Shelbyville.
