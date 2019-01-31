10-year-old Trenton Williams doesn't remember much from one day in September.
"Me racing my cousin and that was it," Williams said.
He got off the school bus and that's when a car hit him right outside his family's boat shop in White Bluff.
He ended up with some bumps and bruises. Nothing serious.
"I'm very grateful that he's okay. That was my main concern that he was okay," Pamela Odom, his grandmother said.
The driver is now facing charges, but sometimes they never get caught.
A new bill would let school systems put cameras on the outside of buses capturing anyone who passes one that's stopped.
It's an idea Trenton's family is behind to protect kids.
"They're blind to what's going on. So, to them, they're just getting off the bus. I'm excited to be home, do my homework, play or play a videogame or something. They're not thinking about I'm going to get run over when I get off the school bus," Thomas Bennett, his uncle said.
Bus drivers would need to tell school system officials so they could report it to police. The police would decide if the driver should be fined.
As for Williams, he's not taking any changes when he gets off the bus.
"This way I can see. So, I look that way and then I go up to the driveway," he said.
The bill has several hoops to jump before it becomes state law.
You can track the bill as it makes its way through the state legislature.
