Concerns are growing about the way people are begging for money in downtown Nashville.
A metro council member told News4 it's scaring people off and hurting businesses.
"All of a sudden yelling, getting in your face, maybe even stopping in front of you and maybe grabbing your clothing," Metro Councilman Freddie O'Connell said.
O'Connell told News4 he's heard from several dozen people over the last six months about those aggressive behaviors.
He hopes his bill will put a stop to it. It was introduced to council members on Tuesday.
"We're trying to effectively say neither can you aggressively panhandle nor can you aggressively solicit. This is really looking at limiting aggressive behavior and giving police a tool to do it," O'Connell said.
Some of the most popular areas of downtown along Broadway, Symphony Place, and the pedestrian bridge would be off-limits for aggressively panhandling and aggressively soliciting.
Open Table Nashville Executive Director Ingrid McIntyre sees some major issues with the proposal.
"I question its constitutionality regarding freedom of speech," McIntyre said.
McIntyre who is with the interfaith homeless outreach non-profit believes enforcing current laws instead of adding new ones could be the key.
"It is not helpful to further criminalize people who are already not having their voices heard," McIntyre said.
"Ultimately, this doesn't result in criminalization. Instead, this results in referral to care for people who are having a hard time with just that basis of social interaction when they might be struggling," O'Connell said.
The proposal will be talked about for the second time during April's council meeting.
It has to go through three readings and pass each time before it becomes an ordinance.
