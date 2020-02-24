MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) — A bill making its way through the state legislature would allow college students with handgun carry permits to bring guns on public campuses.
Supporters say it’s for personal safety, but opponents argue the proposal could be dangerous.
“I think anybody that wants to protect themselves should be able to protect themselves,” a student who didn’t want to give his name said.
“It’s creating a situation in which something like a school shooting is more likely to happen. If we have handguns here, permitted, then it’s more likely for that to happen,” Genevieve Oliver, another MTSU student said.
News4 spoke with a woman part of an organization that represents more than 10,000 faculty members across the state.
What she says about the bill that could put guns in their classrooms, at 10 on News4 Tonight.
