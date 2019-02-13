If approved, every neighborhood in Nashville will have a new speed limit of 25 instead of 30. One metro council member says her neighborhood made the change, and it’s paid off.
“If you sit on your front porch and have someone drive by at 30mph you’re surprised at how fast that actually is," Metro council member Burkley Allen tells me.
Metro Police and Public Works launched a pilot program in neighborhoods in Cleveland Park, Belmont, and Una Antioch to get cars to slow down
“After six months public works gathered data and determined that it does slow drivers down and makes for a safer atmosphere," Allen says.
Now, a push to expand the pilot program to all Nashville neighborhoods.
“If someone’s in an accident going 40mph, 9 out of 10 times they won’t make it. If they’re going 20mph, 9 out of 10 times they will make it," Allen says.
So what’s up with all of the black tubes? They measure speed and volume to see which neighborhoods need help the most. Public works says these will be popping up more throughout the next few months as their study continues. This will only affect speeds in residential neighborhoods.
“For the little streets where folks are out in their yards, this will make a big difference," Allen says.
The bill still has two more readings, if it’s passed, public works will start going around neighborhoods in Nashville putting up more signs and speed humps to try and slow drivers down.
