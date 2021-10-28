NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Showing proof of your COVID-19 vaccination is becoming more common when you go to a concert or when you apply for a job. State lawmakers are talking about some mandates that would ban that in a special legislative session happening this week.
When HB9077 was originally filed, it only said if you’re fired or if you leave your job because you didn’t want to get the COVID-19 vaccine, you would be able to collect unemployment. It’s a lot more than that now. The bill filed by Speaker Cameron Sexton had several amendments added to it. State Rep. Jason Zachary presented the bill in the COVID-19 Committee on Thursday.
Zachary said it protects people’s personal health information, bans masks, and state resources could not be used to enforce any type of federal measures taken for COVID-19. "It simply says no one can ask you to show proof of your vaccination. That's your business. We don't ask anybody about their flu vaccination, their polio vaccination, their rubella vaccination. We don't ask anybody for that,” State Rep. Jason Zachary, (R) Knoxville said.
Democrats told News4 they barely had any time to read the bill.
"There was no legislative process in this. We go the bill and said vote for it,” State Rep. Dwayne Thompson, (D) Cordova said.
The bill passed and will now move on to the Calendar and Rules Committee. State lawmakers hope to wrap up by Friday.
