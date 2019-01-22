A proposed bill could create harsher penalties for people who pass stopped school buses.
Drivers not stopping when the stop arm is out has become a common violation seen by local law enforcement.
Mt. Juliet police have been cracking down on these violations. The department has issued 35 violations in the last four months, 19 of them were just in December, which is more violations than days children were in school that month.
“That’s pretty said,” State Representative for District 59, Jason Potts said.
It’s these numbers that have lead Potts, a father of two, to want to file a bill for stricter penalties for these violations.
“It see it every day,” Potts said. “People don’t realize that you have to stop in all directions.”
If the Potts is proposing is passed, the first offense would come with a $500 fine and eight hours of community service. A second offense would have a $750 fine, 16 hours of community service and the violator would lose their license for 30 days. A third offense would come with a $1,000 fine, 32 hours of community service and the violator would lose their license for 120 days.
“People will be more informed and with that fine being heftier, people will want to think twice before they pass a school bus,” Potts said. “I hope this will bring that to the forefront and let people know what they need to do to not break the law and keep our kids safe."
Potts filed a bill for new penalties last week but he plans to pull that bill tomorrow and file this new bill with the tiered offense system tomorrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.