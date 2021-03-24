NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Calling 911 for help may seem simple enough, but sometimes it’s not an option. A bill going through the state legislature would make texting 911 available statewide.

Those behind the bill said texting 911 would help in many different situations like a school shooting or in cases involving human trafficking or domestic violence.

Sponsors of the bill said it would also assist those with speech and hearing disabilities along with medical situations.

"Most people call 911 no problem,” Josh Anderson who supports the bill said.

Josh Anderson’s wife, Molly, can’t call 911. "She was born with a disability in which she can't talk,” Anderson said.

Molly was born with a condition called Apraxia.

Just last year, she was involved in a car crash with a hearse in Knoxville and it totaled her car. “She couldn't call 911. That scared her she said. She was really kind of exasperated,” Anderson said.

Someone else who pulled over ended up calling 911 for her. At the time, texting 911 wasn’t an option there.

Now it is in 11 parts of the state, according to the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance.

"We live in a different world sometimes and we see things from a different perspective,” Anderson said.

Molly and Josh brought the idea of text-to-911 for all counties to State Senator Becky Duncan Massey. She sponsored the bill.

"It's basically setting up a statewide standard so all our emergency communication boards will have the ability for folks to text 911 when they don't have the ability to talk,” State Senator Becky Duncan Massey, (R) Knoxville said.

If it does become state law, Massey said Tennessee would join more than a dozen other states.

For Molly and Josh, it’s about removing any obstacles if someone needs help. "Our hope is to save lives. Help people who are in bad situations,” Anderson said.

The bill passed in the Senate. It still has a few steps left in the House before it would go to Governor Bill Lee’s desk. If it becomes law, a statewide plan to put 911 texting in place would need to be developed by January of 2023.