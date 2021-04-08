NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A bill that would ban LGBTQ content in public schools is continuing to pass through the state legislature with a vote of 8 to 7 in the Education Instruction Subcommittee.
“Most parents feel that the mission of our schools is to educate our kids and try to avoid controversial subjects,” said Representative Bruce Griffey.
House Bill 0800 is moving forward in the state house. If passed, the bill would remove any textbooks and instructional material that addresses LGBTQ lifestyle and issues.
Former teacher, Michael Rady tells News4 that he is disappointed the bill made it this far.
“There is a real risk that the house could pass this hateful, behind-the-times piece of legislation. As a former teacher it just makes me so appalled that in 2021 there are people that are elected in office in Tennessee that are advancing this stigmatizing legislation,” Rady stated.
But not all would agree. The bill notes that issues with LGBT often offends a "significant portion of students.”
Bernadette Minyard is a parent in Davidson County.
“The teachers have enough responsibility already. It is not the teacher’s responsibility to teach our students about sex education. It’s not the teacher’s responsibility to talk about LGBTQ. That should be left to the pastors and preachers,” Minyard said.
The bill is currently recommended for passage through the Finance, Ways, and Means Subcommittee.
