NASHVILLE – The snow has melted away in Nashville after last week’s winter storm, but some Nashville cyclists say they want the city to be more proactive when it comes to removing snow from the bike lanes.
“Bike commuters have to ask and often ask repeatedly about obstruction and maintenance issues or even snow being plowed right into the bike lanes,” Ryan Kamper told us.
Kamper is a bike commuter and spends a lot of time riding in the bike lanes. Some cyclists took to Twitter showing off a picture of a large pile of snow in the middle of the bike lane near 5th and Davidson Street. The cyclists say they sent in requests to remove the snow to Metro Public Works. According the post, the city’s response was to wait until the snow melts.
“In this situation, I thought it was quite funny because I can’t see a scenario say Woodland street or Broadway would be totally be blocked by a few feet or slow and public works would say tell all the drivers “just wait for it to melt” and hang out for a while for a day or two and that seemed to be the response in this case,” said Kamper.
Others like long-time cyclist, Carl Wade, say it’s not that big of a deal.
“Well, I think it’s more important address the motor vehicles first because you know people have to get to work and you know get food,“ Wade said.
Wednesday morning, News 4 crews spotted Metro Public works move snow piles from the side of the streets. We reached out to the Public Works Department for an interview but they weren’t available. A spokesperson shared with us that they received at least two requests pertaining to snow removal from the bike lanes over the past 48 hours. The spokesperson says action was taken on one request, but one of the other request was closed without any action and an improper response was sent to a requestor.
“I really appreciate that public works is often very responsive to requests, it’s just unfortunate that those requests have to be made instead of having a system in place initially for bike lane related maintenance,” Kamper says.
Nashville Metro Public Works says they’ve been working around the clock to address all of the recent issues surrounding last week’s winter storm. They’re asking for continued patience.
