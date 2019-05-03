NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor David Briley joined nearly 100 bike commuters for the annual Bike to Work Day breakfast.
May is Nashville Bike Month.
Friday’s breakfast was held at Public Square and hosted by Walk Bike Nashville.
The organization challenges other Nashvillians to use alternative means of transportation instead of driving to work every day.
“We want people to know that you have options in Nashville. You don’t have to bike or take the bus or carpool every day, but if you do it once a week, a couple of times a week, it can truly make a difference.”
The organization is making plans for a series of guided group rides so bikers can ride together.
