Some bike riders claim it's happened again and again, confusion and near misses on a downtown bike lane.

It's a place right along the interstate with views of cranes and construction pointed toward the heart of downtown. To some on bikes, 12th Avenue and Demonbreun Street could be dangerous.

"It is a daily thing that bike riders are in a place that they don't feel particularly safe," said Walk Bike Nashville executive director Nora Kern.

Kern said you have to be a cautious pretty experienced rider to go through the area.

A friend of hers took videos trying to ride where the bike lane crosses a car turn lane.

Repeatedly, the video showed cars pulling into the bike lane as she rode just feet away. The turns were sometimes near misses.

"You really need to be riding defensively," said Kern. "That's one of our primary bike corridors. It really should be obvious to everybody, drivers and bike riders, how the street's supposed to work. Unfortunately, it's not too terribly surprising to see that sort of thing happening."

Kern said 12th Avenue and Demonbreun is only one spot downtown where riders are navigating through confusion.

"Really, what we're looking for everywhere is something called protected bike lanes where they have some sort of physical separation from the cars," she said. "There are a lot of spots across the city where we need to have better infrastructure for bike riders. I think the city's making good progress. We're not to the point where we can go out and be totally carefree. The demand and need for safe lanes and better infrastructure is really only going to be growing."