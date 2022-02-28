NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A new bill has been introduced that would raise the fine for passing a stopped school bus while loading or unloading passengers.
Bill 2512 was introduced on February 2, 2022 and would raise the fine from just $50 to now $200.
According to the bill, the average number of citations issued in 2019 and 2021 for not stopping for a school bus was 51.
All of the money that is received from the fines would be allocated to the local education agency without being designate for any particular purpose.
If passed, this would go into effect July 1, 2022.
