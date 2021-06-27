NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Inspiration these days can come from just about anywhere. For one Nashville fitness instructor, she found her inspiration in the most unlikely place: her mirror.
It is 8 a.m. on a Wednesday and it is another packed house at Title Boxing Club. But this class is different, not because of him, or for her, but because who is teaching.
Meet Amy Bream and you are not going to forget her anytime soon.
“When I started, I never thought about being a trainer,” Bream said.
You would never know by taking her class, but Bream was born with only one leg.
“I had a trainer pull me aside and say I want you do to kickboxing, and I said,’ You realize I only have one leg,’ and he said, ‘So, you can do this. You need to stop telling yourself that you can’t. You are limiting yourself, just do it.’”
And she did, and the rest is history.
“It opened up a whole new world for me,” she said. “I want to try everything.”
Bream has been invited to participate in the Adaptive CrossFit Games in Wisconsin in August.
