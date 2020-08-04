NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Today is Dental Home Day - a special non-profit event where families who can't afford to bring their kids to a dentist can get free care.
The non-profit, Interfaith Dental Clinic, has received a $25,000 grant to help 100 kids all year.
Interfaith Dental Clinic has been helping families and the elderly with affordable dental care since 1994.
Big Joe on the Go joined this wonderful group Tuesday morning to learn more about today's special day.
Click here for more information on Interfaith Dental Clinic.
