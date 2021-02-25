NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Humane Association needs your help with donations!
They say the non-profit is super low on bath towels and yummy dog treats, Pup-Peroni's.
News4's Big Joe on the Go headed out to the organization on Thursday to lending a helping hand and spread the word.
Anyone willing to donate can find yellow bins in their parking lot while it's open to drop off the goodies.
You can also donate online by clicking here!
