MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - With high school football starting across the state last week, other fall sports are following close behind.
High school volleyball is no exception.
For a lot of squads, the only time they get to see their teammates is on the court for practice because so many are still distant learning from home.
That includes the team out at Siegel High School in Murfreesboro, where our Big Joe is dropping by this morning.
Hey @SiegelHighStars tune in to @WSMV tomorrow morning to see @BIGJOEONTHEGOTN as he visits @SiegelVball— Siegel Athletics (@SiegelAthletics) August 26, 2020
Hopefully his trusty sidekick @JBeasleyWSMV will get to tag along.
Can't wait to welcome these guys to Siegel.#P2BASS pic.twitter.com/zSnYJfJK8F
Follow Joe this morning to learn how a high school team is staying safe while playing the sport they love this morning on News4 Today.
