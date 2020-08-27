Siegel High School is working to return to the TSSAA Volleyball Tournament after missing last year's event.

 

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - With high school football starting across the state last week, other fall sports are following close behind. 

High school volleyball is no exception.

For a lot of squads, the only time they get to see their teammates is on the court for practice because so many are still distant learning from home. 

That includes the team out at Siegel High School in Murfreesboro, where our Big Joe is dropping by this morning. 

Follow Joe this morning to learn how a high school team is staying safe while playing the sport they love this morning on News4 Today.

 
 

