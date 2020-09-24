DONELSON, TN (WSMV) - After being closed most of the summer, a very popular Irish restaurant in Donelson has reopened.
McNamara's Irish Pub & Restaurant has been a destination for many locals and tourists in Nashville.
While it was closed to the public for five months, they completed renovations inside the restaurant and offered to-go orders following COVID-19 restrictions.
News4's Big Joe on the Go is headed over to McNamara's to speak about its grand reopening and how they've handled their shutdown.
Click here for McNamara's Irish Pub & Restaurant.
