CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A big sinkhole has opened up near a busy road and now there’s a debate over who’s responsible for fixing it.
Drive by Gary Matthew's Used Cars on Ashland City Road and you can’t miss it.
"Oh my gosh! I can’t believe that," said driver Frances Proctor.
This sinkhole, we’re told, opened up in July and it’s been getting bigger ever since.
"It could go to the road. It’s terrible," said Proctor.
Here’s the issue: people who work nearby said the sink hole is on state property, but they said the owner of Gary Matthews Used Cars was granted an easement years ago, and he even paid to have pipes placed underground.
For months, neither TDOT nor the property owner seem to be making a move to fix the problem.
Meanwhile, many have worried the sinkhole is a potential accident waiting to happen.
"It’s got to be fixed. Somebody’s going to have to get involved. Somebody could get hurt. It’s dangerous," said Proctor.
“TDOT is aware of the sinkhole. Since the issue involves state right-of-way as well as private property, there have been discussions with the property owners regarding a fix,” said TDOT spokesperson Kathryn Schulte. “Since the sinkhole has worsened TDOT is reevaluating options with the involved parties to reach a consensus on the best way to fix the problem.
As for employees at Gary Matthew's Used Cars, they declined requests for on-camera interviews.
