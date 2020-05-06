NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An annual 24-hour fundraiser raised more than $4 million for nonprofits and businesses.
The Big Payback benefits organizations throughout Nashville and enabled residents to donate to an organization of their choice. The event is an initiative of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee
The 7th annual event raised more than $4.3 million, which the organization said is a record for the event.
“The most striking thing was that each of the 988 local nonprofits received no less than $50 from the get-go,” Ellen Lehman, who is the president of The Community Foundation, said in a statement on Friday. “And for all who were able to participate in a chaotic year, we will be forever grateful of your willingness to make the economic fall less steep and less painful.
Many local businesses and nonprofits are suffering due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and are in need of donations.
A record 988 Middle Tennessee nonprofits including schools and religious institutions participated in the Big Payback.
Residents could choose from a variety of services, such as health, animal, human services, housing and education to name a few.
“On behalf of the participating nonprofits and those they serve, THANK YOU FOR YOUR KINDNESS AND SUPPORT. Good things will happen as a result,” Lehman said.
The previous record for $4,106,182 from 28,458 total gifts set in 2019.
