NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Big Payback returns Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The annual 24-hour fundraiser, which benefits organizations throughout Nashville, enable residents to donate to an organization of their choice.
Many local businesses and nonprofits are suffering due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and are in need of donations.
More than 900 Middle Tennessee nonprofits from 34 counties will be participating in the Big Payback.
Residents looking to donate can choose from a variety of services, such as health, animal, human services, housing and education to name a few.
Click here to donate.
