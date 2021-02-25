MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet Police has surpassed a significant milestone all because of license plate readers.
Since the license plate readers went online in April, Mt. Juliet’s Guardian Shield Automated License Plate Recognition program has solved 100 crimes. They call them "interceptions" in a new report on Thursday night.
When Mt. Juliet launched these cameras, they made it clear they had seen a growing number of stolen cars from Nashville being used in crimes In Mt. Juliet. They were hoping the cameras would help stop these people.
In the almost 11 months with these cameras, police in Mt. Juliet have now seen a 36-percent drop in car thefts and a 48-percent drop in people breaking into cars.
Mt. Juliet has 24 license plate readers installed in big intersections around the city. They only read the license plate and quickly cross-reference it with a database of tags connected to crimes. The data is only stored for 30 days.
To learn more about Mt. Juliet’s Guardian Shield program, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.