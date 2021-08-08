NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - IndyCar drivers took to Downtown Nashville racing 80 laps through 2.17 miles at first ever Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, and according to fans, it didn't disappoint.
Throughout the three-day weekend, around 100,000 fans watched IndyCar and stadium truck racing, along with live entertainment, food, and other festivities.
Some fans who purchased Grandstand 6 tickets had seating issues after race officials said the grandstand wasn’t complete on Friday or Saturday. Official accommodated grandstand 6 ticket holders with other grandstand seats until theirs were ready.
“To the best of their ability they gave us comp seats elsewhere, but they were nothing as good as grandstand six that we purchased intentionally,” Greg Stein said.
Karen Taborski, a loyal motorsports fan from Indiana had seats in Grandstand Six but says she understands things just happen.
“They were good about it, so you know, it is what it is so I understand,” Taborski said.
Others shared their concerns about the delayed build of Grandstand 6.
“Yesterday they put us in grandstand eight, which is in the back, with cheap seats...You can't see anything from it so you pay 100 dollars a day to watch an Indy race and they put you back,” Rob Jones said.
Throughout the weekend, fans were entertained through live music, food, and IndyCar racing. Fans we talked with tell us despite the mishap with the incomplete grandstand, they still had a good time overall.
“Still going to have a great time, still going to enjoy the race,” Jones said.
For many race car fans witnessing this history, the IndyCar Series in Music City was one of a kind.
“I’m an open will motorsports fan, and so I really think this puts Nashville on the map in terms of motorsports in a more global sense,” Stein said.
Several fans say they’re hopeful this event will return next year.
