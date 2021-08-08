NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – After a year of anticipation, race day finally came to Music City where Indycar drivers are racing 80 laps around the track in downtown Nashville. Officials say the stands were packed with 60,000 fans, even Grandstand 6 which took days longer to complete than anticipated. Race officials announced that they would be issuing a refund to primary purchasers or two of the three days they were move to different grandstands.

“We're so excited, we were here the past two days and our grandstands were completed. So, you hear the cars in the background, you know we've got a seat, and we are super excited,” Greg Stein a racegoer said.

The drivers must make 80 laps around a track that doesn’t normally exist. Crews spent weeks getting the track ready to be safe for fans and drivers. This is the first race in Indycar history where the cars go over a bridge above water during the race.