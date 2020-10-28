NASHVILLE (WSMV) - With all the craziness of 2020 happening, you might not know that October is Italian-American Heritage Month.
In honor of that, our Big Joe on the Go is live this morning at one of the most popular Italian restaurants in town.
Caffe Nonna has been in Music City for 21 years and is a 7-time winner of Nashville's Best Italian Restaurant. It takes pride in its old world Italian dishes and even holds wine tasting events.
Owner and Chef Daniel says he's going to put Big Joe to work in the kitchen. Let's hope he can take the heat.
