MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Big Joe has certainly been on the go this week. In Lebanon on Tuesday, Hendersonville yesterday, and today he's down in Murfreesboro.
What kind of trouble is he getting into today? He's planning on hanging out with the Oakland High School football team.
Today is the last day of practice before the team's "dead period" begins, meaning they can't do any team activities for two weeks.
When the team comes back, practice starts for the season.
For more information on Oakland High School Athletics, click here.
(0) comments
