ETHRIDGE, TN (WSMV) - Say cheese!
It's another Working Wednesday and this morning News4's Big Joe on the Go has taken a drive down to Ethridge, Tennessee to visit the good folks at Flowers Creamery.
Started a little over a year ago by Brian and Morgan Flowers, this family-owned creamery specializes in artisan farmstead cheeses.
The cheese comes from the more than 150 cows that live on the dairy farm sitting on the Flowers' property.
There's all kinds of delicious cheeses to sample and buy, but this morning our Big Joe is getting up before the sun rises to help the Flowers family package their product.
To learn more about Flowers Creamery click here.
