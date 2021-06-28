DONELSON, TN (WSMV) - In the last two weeks for his Motivation Monday, our Big Joe on the Go has taken a boxing class and tested his skills at a ninja warrior gym.
This morning, he's slowing it all down has he joins us from the Donelson Hot Yoga studio.
Kim Corwin, the owner of the studio, is a retired professional dancer and says she was frustrated when moving to the area because of the lack of local yoga options.
Taking the opportunity, she opened a studio of her own!
Hot yoga is beneficial to help prevent injuries to muscles while allowing for a deeper stretch. The increased sweating is an added benefit that cleanses the body and helps flush toxins through the system.
To learn more about Donelson Hot Yoga, click here.
