GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Yoga... but with the heater on high.
News4's Big Joe on the Go is trying out hot yoga for this week's Workout Wednesday.
He's heading to the Yoga House in Goodlettsville to stretch himself physically, mentally, and spiritually.
The Yoga House has been serving its community since 2008. They welcome in beginners and experts to its very warm and humid studio to practice meditation, physical postures, and expand the mind for a transformational experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.