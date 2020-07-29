The Yoga House
Courtesy The Yoga House's Facebook Page

GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Yoga... but with the heater on high. 

News4's Big Joe on the Go is trying out hot yoga for this week's Workout Wednesday. 

He's heading to the Yoga House in Goodlettsville to stretch himself physically, mentally, and spiritually. 

The Yoga House has been serving its community since 2008. They welcome in beginners and experts to its very warm and humid studio to practice meditation, physical postures, and expand the mind for a transformational experience. 

Click here for the Yoga House's official website.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.