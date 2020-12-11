BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - For nearly a year, this is a day that our Big Joe has waited for.
This morning, he finally gets to experience a popular trend now-a-days... GOAT YOGA!
Goat yoga is exactly what it sounds like, doing yoga with goats. They said they don't even mind if you lay there and pretend to do yoga while playing with the adorable goats.
Big Joe on the Go is trying it out this morning with three special guests: Goat Thomas Jefferson, George, and Hamilton.
People who want to try out this special kind of yoga are warned that goats are farm animals and they could possibly pee or poop on you (don't tell Big Joe).
To learn more and book a Goat Yoga session, click here.
