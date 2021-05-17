HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - Leave it to News4's Big Joe on the Go to find another unique workout to get your Motivation Monday started. 

This morning, he's out in Hermitage where he's taking a bungee fitness workout class. 

Yes... you read that right. Bungee fitness is a great way to challenge your body through elastic resistance challenges that includes stability, strength, and cardio endurance. 

Big Joe joins a class at FuncFactory615 on Lebanon Pike to see how far he can fly while breaking a sweat. 

