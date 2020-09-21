MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Last week for his Motivation Monday, our Big Joe on the Go was rowing his way into fitness.
And this week, he's found another workout that you won't see in many gyms around.
You'll find Big Joe at Fortified Fitness 'Ninja Warrior' gym in Murfreesboro.
Anywhere from ninja obstacle training, to aerial silks, the local gym has a training class for your fitness needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.