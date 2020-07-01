HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Hendersonville veteran-owned gym has goals set to keep you sweating hard on today's Workout Wednesday.
The 1,300 square foot fitness center, FitRev Training, has a mission to change lives and inspire people to believe anything is possible through physical empowerment and wellness.
FitRev offers a large amount of classes including small group classes, private coaching, nutritional advice, and much more. The center holds 2,000 pounds of free weights and 14 weight machines to target all major muscle groups.
Big Joe on the Go is checking in with FitRev on how it's keeping its clients motivation strong during these tough times.
Click here for more information on FitRev Training in Hendersonville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.