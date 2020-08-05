BRENTWOOD (WSMV) - Fitness, faith & Fellowship - three F's that keep a fitness men's group going each weekday, outdoors, rain or shine, hot or cold.
They call themselves the F3 Nashville.
The group's mission is to plant, grow, and serve small workout groups for men for the invigoration of male community leadership. Its workouts are free of charge and open for all fitness levels.
They take place at publicly accessible venues, including parks, school campuses, churches — even in parking lots!
News4's Big Joe on the Go is up and ready to Workout Wednesday with F3 Nashville.
(0) comments
