Hand rolled homemade 00 Flour Gnocchi.

Hand rolled homemade 00 Flour Gnocchi. 

 Courtesy Black Diamond Culinary, An Experience

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - It's a new year and if you're looking for something fun to do with friends, why not get together and take a cook class? 

2020 has kept people across the country at home and having them put in work in their kitchen more than usual. 

For some, it was a skill they already had or adapted to. But, for others, it was a black smoke coming off the pan of burnt scrambled eggs. 

News4's Big Joe on the Go is taking a cooking class at Black Diamond Culinary to show how much fun and educational it can be. 

To learn more about the classes, click here.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.