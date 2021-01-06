FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - It's a new year and if you're looking for something fun to do with friends, why not get together and take a cook class?
2020 has kept people across the country at home and having them put in work in their kitchen more than usual.
For some, it was a skill they already had or adapted to. But, for others, it was a black smoke coming off the pan of burnt scrambled eggs.
News4's Big Joe on the Go is taking a cooking class at Black Diamond Culinary to show how much fun and educational it can be.
To learn more about the classes, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.