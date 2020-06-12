NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Another beautiful weekend is on the way and perhaps you and your loved ones are looking to do something fun in the outdoors.
If you enjoy heights, ziplines, and ropes courses - then The Adventure Park at Nashville is the place for you.
With 156 treetop platforms connected by bridges, ropes courses, ladders, 15 ziplines and other crossings, your adrenaline will be off the charts!
The park has finally opened up to the public after postponing its opening for two months due to the pandemic.
News4's Big Joe on the Go straps on his helmet and is up for the adventure challenge. He'll speak with park officials on their opening and what safety precautions they're taking.
For more information on The Adventure Park at Nashville, click here.
