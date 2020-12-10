FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - As we all know, there are some amazing animal rescue organizations in our area and it’s been a *RUFF* year for many.
But, they are still hanging in there and that includes one where our Big Joe on the Go is visiting one in Williamson County.
Middle Tennessee Boxer Rescue is a non-profit animal rescue focused on rescue, re-home and education of the boxer breed in Middle Tennessee since 2990.
The rescue runs off of its amazing volunteers who help take care of and spread love to the dogs who need it most.
