LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Monday Motivation, but with a spin.
News4's Big Joe on the Go is starting your week right by getting his sweat on!
He's out at Sports Village Fitness in Lebanon where he's teaching a spin class.
The owners say because of Peloton, the spin class craze is back and packed with members.
Click here for more information on the Sports Village Fitness.
